Coronavirus Disease – COVID 19 Situation Note No.1 (As of 18:00 hours, 26 March 2020)

OVERVIEW OF SITUATION IN BELIZE

HIGHLIGHTS

Two (2) COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country, both in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The second case is mother of the first patient.

February 8. Ministries of Health and Immigration announced that travelers who have visited China within the past 14 days will be denied entry prior to arrival, On March 13, international cruises announced suspension of activities. On March 15 the ban was extended to travelers from China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and Europe within the last 30 days.

March 16, 2020: First meeting of National Oversight committee established measures to close the Western, Southern and any other small border points entries in Belize for passengers and left the northern border and the Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport open. Closure did not apply to cargo vessels. Social gathering limited to no more than 100 people and announced schools to be closed effectively March 22, initially for fourteen days until further notice depending on how the situation evolves and Belize’s

March 20: Second meeting of National Oversight Committee established Northern Border of Belize closed for travelers (in and out except for emergencies) but remained open for cargo transportation. Only Belizeans nationals, residents and diplomats residing in Belize were allowed entry subject to inspection and quarantine for 14 days.

Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport closed after the arrival and departure of last scheduled flights but remained open to freight or cargo flights. It also limited social gathering to no more than 25 and recommended self-isolation.

March 21, 2020: Belize’s Ministry of Health was notified of an American national who was in Belize and tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. after departing Belize a week ago. The Ministry traced all persons that were in close contact with the American and those encountered showed no symptoms but were all placed in isolation for 14 days. As a result of this discovery, any national or foreigner arriving in Belize were viewed as a potential case and as such all persons arriving in Belize were required to go into a 14-day self-isolation upon arrival.

March 23, 2020: following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Belize District, Government of Belize declared a state of emergency for Ambergris Caye initially for 72 hours to allow proper mapping and tracing of contacts. Residents and vessels (unauthorized) of the island were placed under mandatory quarantine and were not allowed to leave or return to the island. March 25, 2020: Mandatory quarantine in Ambergris Caye was extended to 30 days after Belize registered its second COVID-19 (Coronavirus) case on the island; all bars, clubs, and casinos countrywide were closed while restaurants were closed for dining, but take-out services were allowed.