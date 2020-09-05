CDEMA Information Note #1 - Tropical Storm Nana as of 4:00PM (AST) on September 2nd, 2020

National Hurricane Centre (NHC) Update

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida, as of 4:00 PM (AST) on 02 September 2020, the center of Tropical Storm Nana was located near Latitude 17.0 North and Longitude 85.9 West. Nana is moving toward the West near 15 mph (24 km/h). A Westward or West-Southwestward motion is expected tonight and Thursday. On the forecast track, Nana will be moving near but North of the coast of Honduras this evening, and the center should make landfall on the coast of Belize tonight or early Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. While Nana has not strengthened during the past several hours, strengthening is expected before landfall, and Nana could become a hurricane by the time the centre reaches the coast of Belize. Tropical-storm winds extend outward up to 70 mils (110 Km) from the centre. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).