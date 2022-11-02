Caribbean: Tropical Storm Lisa, Flash Update No. 2 (As of 1 November 2022)

KEY MESSAGES
At 7:00 pm on 31 October 2022, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) issued Advisory No. 2 informing the public that Belize is under a hurricane watch as of 6:30 pm.
As of 1 November 2022, 11:00 PM EDT Tropical Storm Lisa was located near latitude 16.8 N, longitude 84.7 W East of Belize City. Lisa is moving to the West at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and a minimum central pressure of 993 mb.
The system is forecasted to maintain a west to west-north-westward track for the next few days with landfall on the coast of Belize expected on Wednesday 2 November at around 8:00 pm. Lisa is expected to gradually strengthen to category 1 hurricane as it approaches Belize.
At 12:00 pm on 1 November 2022 the National Hydrological Service released Flood Bulletin No. 2 for Tropical Storm Lisa indicating flood warning in effect for all rivers, including storm surge warning in effect for coastal areas of the country.
At 12:30 pm on 1 November 2022, the Prime Minister of Belize in his capacity as the Chairman of NEMO declared a hurricane warning (RED – II) for the entire coast of Belize, with landfall likely within the next 24 hours.
SITUATION OVERVIEW
Based on NEMO’s Advisory No. 2, this system will bring heavy rainfall with amounts of 3-5 inches and locally higher values of up to 8 inches starting on Wednesday and continuing through Thursday, which will result in flooding across low-lying and flood-prone areas of the country. Winds of category 1 hurricane strength at 74-95 mph are expected near the landfall location with a storm surge of 3-5 feet to the north of where the center makes landfall.
As per NEMO´s Advisory N°3, the Philip Goldson International Airport closed at 7:00 pm tonight and on Wednesday 2 November, all seaports will be closed at 7:00 a.m., public bus transportation stops at 10:00 a.m. Schools will remain closed country-wide; however, those used as shelters remains accessible to the public.
NEMO has opened 121 shelters since 6:00 p.m. today across all 6 districts and will be prepared to conduct Search and Rescue operations.
The Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) updated the Caribbean Development Partners Group during its Disaster Management meeting held on 1 November 2022. The updated storm’s risk profile is as follows:
- Rainfall
- Belize, Cayo, Stann Creek, Toledo Districts – likelihood (high) and potential impact (significant)
- Orange Walk, Corozal Districts – likelihood (medium) and potential impact (significant)
- Wind
- Belize, Cayo, Stann Creek, Toledo Districts – likelihood (high) and potential impact (significant)
- Orange Walk, Corozal Districts – likelihood (high) and potential impact (significant)
- Maritime
- Belize, Stann Creek, Toledo Districts – likelihood (high) and potential impact (significant)
RESPONSE
UNETT holds daily coordination meetings to discuss updates around the potential impacts in better coordinating the actions to be taken before, during and after the storm.
OCHA’s Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean is providing remote support to UNETT Belize and the RCO through its team based in Panama.
The Caribbean Disaster Partners Group-Disaster Management, co-chaired by the Resident Coordinator of the potentially impacted country, has been activated to brief partners and CDEMA participating states on Tropical Storm Lisa. The next meeting on Tropical Storm Lisa is scheduled for Friday 4 th November 2022, once all clear has been issued.
National response:
The Prime Minister of Belize in his capacity as the Chairman of NEMO declared a hurricane warning (RED – II) for the entire coast of Belize with landfall likely within 24 hours.
NEMO commenced evacuation efforts for persons residing on the islands (Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker) and highrisk communities along the coast.
NEMO through its Foreign Assistance Committee briefed the international community on 1 November of all preparedness actions.
The Prime Minister of Belize also addressed the nation sharing updates on the national response at 6:30 pm on 1 November urging that all who may not feel safe at home to relocate to a safe space.
