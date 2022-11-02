Caribbean: Tropical Storm Lisa, Flash Update No. 2 (As of 1 November 2022)

KEY MESSAGES

At 7:00 pm on 31 October 2022, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) issued Advisory No. 2 informing the public that Belize is under a hurricane watch as of 6:30 pm.

As of 1 November 2022, 11:00 PM EDT Tropical Storm Lisa was located near latitude 16.8 N, longitude 84.7 W East of Belize City. Lisa is moving to the West at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and a minimum central pressure of 993 mb.

The system is forecasted to maintain a west to west-north-westward track for the next few days with landfall on the coast of Belize expected on Wednesday 2 November at around 8:00 pm. Lisa is expected to gradually strengthen to category 1 hurricane as it approaches Belize.

At 12:00 pm on 1 November 2022 the National Hydrological Service released Flood Bulletin No. 2 for Tropical Storm Lisa indicating flood warning in effect for all rivers, including storm surge warning in effect for coastal areas of the country.