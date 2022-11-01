Caribbean: Tropical Storm Lisa, Flash Update No. 1 (As of 31 October 2022)

KEY MESSAGES

At 10:30 am on 31 October 2022, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) issued Advisory No. 1 on Tropical Storm Lisa.

Tropical Storm Lisa was located near latitude 15.5 N, longitude 77.3 W or about 735 miles East by South of Belize City. Lisa was moving to the West at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1003 mb.

The system is forecasted to continue on a general west to west-north-westward track for the next few days with landfall possible on Belize late on Wednesday 2 November night or early Thursday 3 November in the morning. Lisa is expected to strengthen with the potential to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane on Belize.

At 12:00 pm on 31 October 2022 the National Hydrological Service released Flood Bulletin No. 1 for Tropical Storm Lisa indicating areas expected to increase to flood stages across the entire country affecting main rivers.