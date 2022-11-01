Caribbean: Tropical Storm Lisa, Flash Update No. 1 (As of 31 October 2022)

KEY MESSAGES
At 10:30 am on 31 October 2022, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) issued Advisory No. 1 on Tropical Storm Lisa.
Tropical Storm Lisa was located near latitude 15.5 N, longitude 77.3 W or about 735 miles East by South of Belize City. Lisa was moving to the West at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1003 mb.
The system is forecasted to continue on a general west to west-north-westward track for the next few days with landfall possible on Belize late on Wednesday 2 November night or early Thursday 3 November in the morning. Lisa is expected to strengthen with the potential to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane on Belize.
At 12:00 pm on 31 October 2022 the National Hydrological Service released Flood Bulletin No. 1 for Tropical Storm Lisa indicating areas expected to increase to flood stages across the entire country affecting main rivers.
At 1:00 pm on 31 October 2022, the Prime Minister of Belize in his capacity as the Chairman of NEMO declared a hurricane watch (RED – 1) for the entire coast of Belize with landfall likely within 36 to 48 hours.
SITUATION OVERVIEW
Based on NEMO’s Advisory No. 1, the system will bring heavy rainfall to the country starting on Wednesday and continuing through Thursday which will result in flooding across low-lying and flood-prone areas of the country as the ground is already saturated.
Daily rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are likely. Winds of category 1 hurricane strength of 74-95 mph are expected near the landfall location with a storm surge of 3-5 feet to the north of where the centre makes landfall.
Countrywide, all NEMO district emergency operations centers are to be activated by 6:00 p.m. 31 October 2022.
The Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) updated the Caribbean Development Partners Group during its Disaster Management meeting held on 31 October 2022. The update indicated the storm’s risk profile as follows:
- Rainfall – likelihood (medium) and potential impact (significant)
- Wind – likelihood (medium) and potential impact (significant)
- Maritime – likelihood (medium) and potential impact (significant)
RESPONSE
UNETT met on 31 October 2022 to discuss the potential impact, better understand the emerging needs and identify areas where UN entities could support.
OCHA’s Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean is providing remote support to UNETT Belize and the RCO through its Humanitarian Advisor based in Panama.
The Caribbean Disaster Partners Group-Disaster Management, chaired by the Resident Coordinator of the potentially impacted country has been activated to brief partners and CDEMA participating states on Tropical Storm Lisa.
National response:
