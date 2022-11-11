Belize Tropical Storm Lisa 2022 DREF Application (MDRBZ007)

Description of the Event

What happened, where and when?

On 31 October at 10:30 AM, the National Meteorological Service of Belize, and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), issued Advisory Number 1 related to the formation of Tropical Storm Lisa. In addition, a joint press conference was held on the same day, where they reiterated the information posted in the advisory and emphasized the fact that national readiness was important as the storm was expected to impact the entire country of Belize. The possibility of loss of assets in the agricultural, housing and infrastructure sectors was noted by the Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management during the press conference.

Based on the information presented, the Prime Minister of Belize issued a Hurricane Watch Declaration at 1:00PM on 31 October. This declaration signified that a tropical cyclone threatened the country of Belize. The public was advised to put their individual emergency disaster plans into effect, including preparations to voluntarily relocate to safe shelter if necessary. All district emergency operations centers were activated by 6:00PM on 31 October. Airports and water taxis were ordered to cease operations on 1 November and seaports and public transport were ordered to close on 2 November. Following the issuance of this initial advisory, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology declared that all schools would be closed from 1 November until further notice. Schools that serve as hurricane centers were asked to ensure that hurricane plans are put into effect and property and equipment safely secured. A state of emergency was also declared for the Belize and Stann Creek districts from 3:00 p.m. on 2 November. Belize Water Services issued lockdown procedures as a precautionary measure.

Hurricane Lisa made landfall at 5:20 p.m. EDT Wednesday, November 2, about 10 miles southwest of Belize City, Belize, forcing many in the nation of about 400,000 people to take shelter from powerful winds and the threat of flooding. At landfall, Lisa was a category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds. Lisa crossed the mainland of Belize at approximately 5 miles south of Belize City. This meant that the powerful north-eastern quadrant of the hurricane pounded the Belize District incessantly and relentlessly for more than two hours. This system brought heavy rainfall to the country resulting in flooding across low-lying and flood-prone areas of the country. According to NEMO's Initial Situation Assessment Report issued on 4 November, rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches with local amounts up to 10 inches were reported across Belize. Lisa was accompanied by a storm surge that raised water levels by as much as 4 to 7 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore flow near and to the north of the center of Lisa along the coast of Belize. Hurricane Lisa moved in a westerly direction across the middle of the country bringing damage to the Cayo District as well before it left Belize. According to Mayor Bernard Wagner of Belize City, twelve shelters in Belize City were opened as of noon local time on Wednesday. Most of the shelters were occupied and being serviced by public officers.

In the morning of 3 November, the storm had weakened significantly and was downgraded to a tropical storm. The government of Belize discontinued their tropical storm warnings. Belize City and its surrounding communities received the brunt of the storm, causing significant damage to several properties. Nearby communities like Ladyville felt the intense punch of Lisa, and even a couple of airplanes at the Philip Goldson International Airport were damaged. The heavy rainfall also caused massive flooding leaving several residents trapped in their homes and neighborhoods. Disruptions in electricity/power service due to down trees and powerlines have been reported across Belize City and adjoining areas. According to NEMO, approximately 5,001 persons sought shelter countrywide as result of Hurricane Lisa. However, as of 4 November, approximately 200 people remained sheltered. Despite all these damages, no deaths have been reported by the respective authorities.