Belize Needs Assessment on Migration Governance

FOREWORD

Migration trends and flows in the Central America and Caribbean regions have shifted significantly in the last decade, evidencing the need to create migration governance systems that can adapt and respond effectively for the management of these evolving flows.

As the leading organization addressing migration around the world, and recognizing the impact of migration on development, IOM works with governments and partners in the international community to tackle old and new challenges posed by migration management; promote understanding about the nature of migration flows; encourage social and economic development through the benefits of migration; and ensure respect for the human dignity and well-being of migrants.

This report addresses the challenges and opportunities that exist in Belize for guaranteeing that migration to, from and within the country occurs through well-managed migration policies and mechanisms. This report provides key information to support the Government on current migration governance systems and highlights specific needs to inform decision-makers to strengthen migration governance that will benefit States, communities and migrants. It will bring attention to the emerging activities that the Government of Belize is undertaking to address its migration management issues. It also highlights areas, such as data collection and analysis, among others, for which it needs support to further these activities, as well as undertake new ones to meet its internal and international obligations.

The Migration Governance Needs Assessment in Belize will add to a series of Needs Assessments conducted by IOM across Central America, North America and the Caribbean, seeking to expand the understanding of the institutions and policies regulating migration in the region in order to support intraregional sharing of good practices and the identification of efficient solutions to challenges in migration governance.

We believe that producing accurate and reliable information and analysis is a crucial step towards supporting governments and identifying ways in which IOM and other international partners can assist in strengthening effective migration management.

INTRODUCTION

Migration trends in the Caribbean and Mesoamerica have changed along with regional and global dynamics. In recent decades, the regions have seen important transformations in the factors that push people to migrate, in the profiles of migrants and in the risks to which migrants are exposed.

In this context, promoting organized, safe and regular migration is key. With the support of the international community, governments in the region have recognized the need to develop migration governance institutions that allow them to respond to emerging challenges and to maximize the opportunities presented by migration.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has developed different guidelines and tools to support governments in this process and to facilitate aligning domestic policy with international standards for the protection of migrants, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and specifically goal 10.7 to “facilitate orderly, safe, and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through implementation of planned and wellmanaged migration policies.”1 As part of these efforts, IOM has created the Migration Governance Framework (MiGOF), which defines the principles and objectives of effective migration governance. Additionally,

IOM has developed the Migration Governance Indicators (MGI) as an instrument that, without addressing implementation, assesses the institutional, legal and public policy framework on migration in the countries that request it. In 2013, IOM conducted a Diagnostic on Belizean Migration Trends and Migration Management Regulation, which presented a rapid assessment of needs, capacities of the Government to administrate migration flows, and an overview of the existing legal framework.

Currently, Belize has not implemented a Migration Profile. The data collection process for the development of a Migration Governance Profile using the MGI methodology was completed, and preliminary findings were presented in an interministerial consultation in 2019. This Migration Governance Needs Assessment will build upon these analyses.

This report is part of a study that seeks to complement the MiGOF and MGI, offering a panoramic view of migration governance in Belize, including information about the successes and challenges in the implementation of migration policy and incorporating the perspective of the private sector and civil society.

The Migration Governance Needs Assessment in Belize was developed in an accessible format that provides data on the structures and policies regulating migration governance and identifies priorities for strengthening government capacity to manage migration effectively.