Belize: Hurricane Nana Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Reporting Period: 2 - 3 September 2020)

Situation in Numbers

9,396 children at risk in Red Alert areas*

22,372 people at risk in Red Alert areas*

4,085 people auto-evacuated to shelters***

(of which 2,079 in Toledo District)***

Sources:

* 42% of estimated people at risk in red alert area (UNICEF Belize)

** Population Exposure Estimation, WFP ADAM (Automated Disaster Analysis and Mapping). This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field.

*** NEMO advisory 11

Highlights

• Hurricane NANA (category one) made landfall in southern Belize, between Dangriga and Placencia, between 11:45 pm, Wednesday 2 September, and 4:00 am on Thursday, 3 September 2020.

• Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches with isolated amounts of 6 inches were estimated over southern and central Belize with the likelihood of flash floods.

• At least 4,085 people have auto-evacuated to shelters, most of them in Toledo District in the south, with 2,079 persons.

• There are no reports of causalities and/or major injuries.

Initial reports suggest that Stann Creek District is more affected than Toledo. Buildings, crops and infrastructure received varying degrees of damage.

• As of 3 September, the “All Clear” has been issued for the entire country.

• The Storm has since been downgraded to a Tropical Depression as it moves further inland and now over northern Guatemala with possible rainfall and rising water in the coming days.

• The storm hits at a time of significant spike in COVID -19 positive cases, from 48 at the end of July to 1,101 by 2 September, with children being the most affected.

• UNICEF, as part of the United Nations Emergency Technical Team (UNETT), has offered support to the Government and activated its preparedness and response procedures in health, water, sanitation and hygiene, education and protection sectors.