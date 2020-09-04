Belize: Hurricane Nana Flash Update No. 01, As of 03 September 2020

This report has been produced by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office for Belize and United Nations Emergency Technical Team (UNETT), with the support of OCHA and humanitarian partners. The information in this report is based on official preliminary reports from the Government of Belize (NEMO) and Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). If required, an update will be produced within the next 24 to 48 hours, depending on the evolution of the situation on the ground and the information available from impacted areas.

KEY MESSAGES

• The National Meteorological Services of Belize and the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) reported that Hurricane Nana made landfall in Belize as a category 1 hurricane, affecting a narrow geographical stretch in the southern districts of Stann Creek and Toledo.

• National authorities have not reported any casualties or major injuries as of yet. The UN System in Belize has activated the Country Security Plan and its Inter-Agency Hurricane Contingency Plan.

• According to preliminary information provided by NEMO, there have been damages due to flooding and gusty winds which have affected housing, infrastructure and roads, agriculture and crops and disrupted the electricity supply in impacted areas.

• National authorities have reported 4,085 people in shelters across the country, with the majority concentrated in shelters in the southern districts of Stann Creek and Toledo.

• Based on preliminary aerial and land assessments, the level of impact is expected to be minimal (Level 1 Impact); however, NEMO is still conducting damage and needs assessments.

• According to NEMO, Hurricane Nana caused a Level 1 Impact. National capacities have not been overwhelmed and there may not be further need for regional or international assistance.

• Monitoring of the situation continues as additional rainfall is expected with the passage of a tropical wave over the country in the comings days which could lead to more flooding.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 3 September, Nana made landfall between Dangriga and Placencia at around 02:00 as a Category 1 hurricane. Shortly thereafter, Nana weakened to a tropical storm as it moved out of Belize toward Guatemala. As of 09:00, the “All Clear” was issued by the Government for the entire country, although flooding and landslides are still possible following the passage Nana. The Stann Creek and Toledo districts in the southern part of the country have been the most affected areas. All NEMO Command Centers stood down at 09:00, with the exception of those located in districts which have been most impacted.

National capacities have been mobilized to respond to the unfolding emergency on the ground. Information sharing has been strengthened between NEMO, CDEMA, the UN and countries that have expressed support for national response efforts.

The extent of damage and humanitarian needs associated with the passage of Hurricane Nana will be much clear following the outcome of initial assessments led by national authorities. However, preliminary reports suggest that critical infrastructure has not been significantly affected.