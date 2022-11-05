Belize: Hurricane Lisa, Situation Report No.1 (As of 4 November 2022)

This report is produced by the Resident Coordinators Office of Belize in collaboration with the UN agencies in country and with the support of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) . The report covers the period from 1 to 4 November 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

At 12:30 pm on 1 November 2022, the Prime Minister of Belize in his capacity as the Chairman of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) declared a hurricane warning (RED – II) for the entire coast of Belize, with landfall likely within the next 24 hours.

At 12:00 pm on 1 November 2022 the National Hydrological Service released Flood Bulletin No. 2 for Tropical Storm Lisa indicating flood warning in effect for all rivers, including storm surge warning in effect for coastal areas of the country.

As per Advisory No.6 of 12:00 pm 3 November 2022 NEMO issued the “all clear” for the entire territory of Belize. This means that Hurricane Lisa is no longer was a threat.

On 4th November, the Caribbean Development Partners Group on Disaster Management (CDPG-DM) convened a meeting to brief participating states and humanitarian actors on the impacts of Lisa on Belize.

On 4th November 2022, the Initial Situation Assessment (ISA) report was issued by Belize with information on the main impact of Hurricane Lisa.

172 K affected people

5 K People in shelters

34.7 % Multidimensional Poverty in Belize

45 % Poverty level in the Belize District

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 2nd November 2022, hurricane Lisa made landfall just south of Belize City as a category 1 storm. Satellite imagery and radar data indicated that Lisa made landfall along the coast of Belize, near the mouth of the Sibun River about 10 miles southwest of Belize City around 420 PM CDT (2120 UTC), with maximum sustained winds estimated as being 85 mph (140 km/h), and the minimum central pressure estimated to be 990 mb (29.24 inches). Hurricane Lisa then tracked westward at an estimated 10 kt. resulting in exposure of Belize’s secondary largest population centre, Belmopan to Tropical Storm force winds.

The NEMO estimated close to 39 percent affectation rate of the country’s population i.e. approximately 172,000 persons. At the time of the submission of the Initial Situation Assessment (ISA), there were no reported fatalities associated with the storm’s passage. The storm has resulted, however, in the temporary displacement of a large number of persons, with an estimated 5K+ seeking refuge in state managed shelters across the country of Belize.

The ISA reports damages primarily to the housing sector which is reflective of the poor housing stock associated with the areas of affectation. An estimated 500 houses have been reported as being completely destroyed, with an additional 5,000 homes suffering from light, medium and heavy damages. The NEMO reports initial damage estimates to the housing sector as being approximately USD$10M with most of this damage recorded within the Belize District.

Most urgent relief needs are related to housing/ shelter restoration/rehabilitation (roofing and construction materials). There is an additional call for food supplies, hygiene and cleaning supplies, household supplies, including bedding and clothing aiding displaced households.

Government has indicated that an official request for international assistance, primarily in the form of cash assistance for the response will be issued. Partners supporting response and recovery efforts, are prompted to coordinate their contribution through NEMO’s Foreign Assistance Committee. NEMO teams are engaged in the conducting of their detailed Damage Assessment. Further information on increasing needs may be derived from the detailed damage assessment, with this information conveyed to partners via the Foreign Assistance Committee.