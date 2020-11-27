Belize
Belize: Hurricane Iota Flash Update No. 01, As of 24 November 2020
This report has been produced by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office for Belize and United Nations Emergency Technical Team (UNETT), with the support of OCHA and humanitarian partners. The information in this report is based on official preliminary reports from the Government of Belize (NEMO) and Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). If required, an update will be produced within the next 24 to 48 hours, depending on the evolution of the situation on the ground and the information available from impacted areas.
KEY MESSAGES
Hurricane Iota has been responsible for an average 10-inches across the central and southern areas of Belize resulting in the recording of significant flood events across the country. This follows the flooding throughout Belize due to impact of Hurricane Eta approximately two weeks earlier.
As of 20 November 2020, NEMO reported that 235 persons were currently in shelters throughout the country especially in the Belize Rural, Cayo, and Orange Walk districts. Operations were focused on relief to the affected population and cattle farmers.
On 21 November, NEMO advised major flooding was affecting the entire country. Areas of significant flooding were in Corozal, Orange Walk, Cayo and Belize districts which was compounded by the fact the rivers were already at flood state due to Hurricane Eta and the water level was rising quickly.
On 22 November, significant areas of the Corozal,
Orange Walk, Cayo and Belize districts experienced severe flooding. Residents living along or near to these rivers are called upon to take the NEMO advisories seriously, specifically around moving to safer/higher ground and mitigating water contamination.
