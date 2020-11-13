Belize: Hurricane Eta Flash Update No. 01, As of 10 November 2020

This report has been produced by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office for Belize and United Nations Emergency Technical Team (UNETT), with the support of OCHA and humanitarian partners. The information in this report is based on official preliminary reports from the Government of Belize (NEMO) and Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). If required, an update will be produced within the next 24 to 48 hours, depending on the evolution of the situation on the ground and the information available from impacted areas.

KEY MESSAGES

Hurricane Eta has been responsible for an average 10-25 inches across the country of Belize resulting in the recording of significant flood events across the country.

Initial instances of flooding was reported in Western Belize (Cayo District) impacting several village communities and the principal municipality of San Ignacio Town. Major flooding is now being recorded within the Belize District as flood waters move down to the eastern coast of the country.

As of 06 November 2020, NEMO reported that 86 persons are currently occupying 6 of the 11 opened shelters in Cayo, Belize and Stann Creek districts. Over 150 persons have been rescued and an extremely flooded river nighttime rescue in Calla Creek. Flood warning is still in effect for Cayo and Belize districts. Even if the number of persons in shelters is limited, it should be noted that an undetermined number have relocated to the less or non-affected homes of their family members.

NEMO’s initial situation report suggests an estimated 30,000 people being affected. Hardest hit communities are Arenal, Benque, Calla Creek, Bullet Tree Falls, Santa Familia, Blackman Eddy, and the downstream villages including Roaring Creek and Belize District communities including Rancho Dolores, Lemonal, Gracie Rock, Hattieville Freetown Sibun and the 12 and 8 miles communities.

GENERAL UPDATE