Belize: Hurricane Eta Flash Update No. 01, As of 10 November 2020
This report has been produced by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office for Belize and United Nations Emergency Technical Team (UNETT), with the support of OCHA and humanitarian partners. The information in this report is based on official preliminary reports from the Government of Belize (NEMO) and Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). If required, an update will be produced within the next 24 to 48 hours, depending on the evolution of the situation on the ground and the information available from impacted areas.
KEY MESSAGES
Hurricane Eta has been responsible for an average 10-25 inches across the country of Belize resulting in the recording of significant flood events across the country.
Initial instances of flooding was reported in Western Belize (Cayo District) impacting several village communities and the principal municipality of San Ignacio Town. Major flooding is now being recorded within the Belize District as flood waters move down to the eastern coast of the country.
As of 06 November 2020, NEMO reported that 86 persons are currently occupying 6 of the 11 opened shelters in Cayo, Belize and Stann Creek districts. Over 150 persons have been rescued and an extremely flooded river nighttime rescue in Calla Creek. Flood warning is still in effect for Cayo and Belize districts. Even if the number of persons in shelters is limited, it should be noted that an undetermined number have relocated to the less or non-affected homes of their family members.
NEMO’s initial situation report suggests an estimated 30,000 people being affected. Hardest hit communities are Arenal, Benque, Calla Creek, Bullet Tree Falls, Santa Familia, Blackman Eddy, and the downstream villages including Roaring Creek and Belize District communities including Rancho Dolores, Lemonal, Gracie Rock, Hattieville Freetown Sibun and the 12 and 8 miles communities.
GENERAL UPDATE
- Prime Minister Dean Barrow and a cross section of Ministries and Government entities including Belize Electricity Limited held a Press Conference on 7 Nov at 10:30am.
- At the time of the press conference, there was no loss of life had been reported.
- Power Supply: Unprecedented rise in water levels saw the 25 - 30 ft clearance between the Iguana Creek and power lines being breached for the first time since established in 1995. The central transmission system (that powers Belize City to hydroplants of Cayo district) was therefore switched off resulting in power outage from San Ignacio to Belmopan. Back up hydro systems have been activated whilst water continues to gradually recede.
- Dam: The Chalillo Dam has reported that the Lake Chalillo reservoir is filled with water currently overflowing approximately 4 meters over the Dam spillway. A recognizance flight over the river however indicates that head water tributaries have returned to normal.
- PG International Airport suffered minor flooding of the runway resulting in flights being temporarily suspended on 6th & morning of 7th November 2020.
- Water supply: Some municipalities and villages were affected as efforts to address flood waters, dredge drainages and restore road networks resulted in underground water supply systems being affected. Water service in Belmopan which was turned off last night is now being restored. Water system in Benque is damaged and the estimated cost for replacement is BZD400K. Water service is now restored in most areas in San Ignacio and in the south. According to Belize Water Service, the overall cost for the remaining repair works is estimated at BZD600,000 - BZD700,000.
- Road networks: Some bridges are still underwater, some roads are impassable, especially in the west of the country. George Price Highway between Roaring Creek to Black Man Eddy is underwater. Mile 38 on George Price Highway had been impacted, creating a sinkhole, but was repaired at 4pm yesterday, so now passable.
- Flood water that accumulated in Cayo district continues to move downstream to Belize district and residents are being urged to move to higher ground immediately and safeguard lives, property and livestock. It is being reported that the middle reaches of the Belize River valley are still seeing raises in water levels.
- Search and rescue and relief operations supported by the Belize Coast Guard, the Belize Defence Force and British Forces BATSUB Division are ongoing.
- District EOCs open.
- State of Emergency will not be declared at this stage.
- 10 million BZD have been made immediately available by the Government for the initial response.
- NEMO indicated that it has not been possible yet to undertake a full damage assessment as the event is still ongoing.
- As of the time of the press conference, the 2020 General Elections were going to be held as planned, on Wednesday 11th of November.
- An approaching tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea continues to be monitored as it is expected to deliver more precipitation to Belize, possibly exacerbating ongoing flood conditions.
