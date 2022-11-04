Belize, Guatemala, Mexico - Tropical cyclone LISA, update (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 November 2022)

After the landfall close to Belize City on 2 November very late in the evening (UTC), tropical cyclone LISA continued moving westward inland, weakening and passing over central Belize, northern Guatemala and Tabasco State (Mexico). On 4 November at 03.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 35 km south of Paraiso City (coastal area of Tabasco), with maximum sustained winds of 46 km/h (tropical depression).

Media report, as of 4 November, some damaged houses and power outages over the coastal area of central Belize. Temporarily closed airports and ports were also reported across the Country.

On 4-6 November, LISA is forecast to continue moving north-west, further weakening and entering in the southern Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Tabasco and Veracruz States.