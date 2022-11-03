Belize, Guatemala, Mexico - Tropical Cyclone LISA (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 November 2022)

- Tropical Cyclone LISA made landfall over the central-eastern coast of Belize, very close to Belize City as a hurricane category 1 and continued west towards north-eastern Guatemala. On 3 November at 06.00 UTC, its centre was located inland approximately 81 km north-east of Flores Town (Petén Region, north-eastern Guatemala), with maximum sustained winds of 80 km/h (tropical storm).
- Lisa is expected to continue westward on 3 November across northern Guatemala and southeastern Mexico. After that, it will turn northwest and is forecast to weaken, moving over the Bay of Campeche.
- On 3-4 November, moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast across Belize, northern Guatemala, the southern portion of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, southern Campeche, Tabasco, northern Chiapas, and far eastern Veracruz.
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coast of Belize and from Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya in Mexico.
