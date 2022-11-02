Belize, Guatemala, Mexico - Tropical Cyclone LISA (GDACS, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 November 2022)

A new tropical cyclone named LISA formed over the Caribbean Sea on 30 October and started moving west toward the coast of Belize. On 2 November at 06.00 UTC its centre was located offshore approximately 310 km east of the coast of central Belize and 355 km east of the Capital Belmopan, with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h (tropical storm).

On the forecast track, LISA is expected to continue moving west and it is forecast to make landfall over coastal central Belize on 2 November very late in the afternoon (UTC) with maximum sustained winds up to 135-140 km/h (Cat. 1 hurricane). After that it is forecast to weaken and to pass over northern Guatemala, northern Chiapas and Tabasco States (Mexico) on 3-4 November, as a tropical storm.