Belize Fact Sheet, September - October 2021

Belize is home to around 2,500 refugees and asylum-seekers, the majority from El Salvador,

Honduras, and Guatemala.

640 asylum-seekers benefitted from community empowerment and protection activities, as well as vaccines against COVID-19.

120 refugees and asylum-seekers participated in livelihood and skill trainings to enhance their self-reliance and integration into host communities.

CONTEXT

While land borders remain closed except for short-stay visits, people seeking international protection continue to enter the country. However, the COVID-19 related halt in asylum claims remains in place.

As of 31 October 2021, Belize registers 27,149 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 2,400 of which still active, and 495 deaths. Vaccinations against COVID-19 are being delivered to people age 12 and up, including refugees and asylum-seekers. By the end of October, 51% of the population has received at least the first dose, and 46% has been fully vaccinated.

The Institute for Technical Vocational Education and Training (ITVET) network across Belize confirmed asylum-seekers registered with the Refugees Department can enrol and access the ITVET academic offer in Hope Creek, Stann Creek District, close to the Bella Vista area, where many of the people of concern reside.

UNHCR continues to support the Government of Belize in providing protection and assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers, and to deliver on their commitments under the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework, MIRPS.