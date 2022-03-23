Belize Fact Sheet, January - February 2022

Belize is home to approximately 4,130 refugees and asylum-seekers, mostly from El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.

90 persons of concern were provided legal assistance and attended activities for community integration across Belize.

59 refugees and asylum-seekers accessed livelihoods and skills training sessions to enhance their self-reliance and local integration.

CONTEXT

All official entry points – including land borders and ports – opened in February 2022 after being closed for almost two years due to COVID-19. Movements of people seeking international protection continue during the pandemic. However, the Refugee Department has halted the reception of asylum claims until further notice.

As of 28 February, Belize has registered a cumulative number of 56,694 COVID-19 cases and 650 COVID-19 related deaths. COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to everyone age 12 and over, including refugees and asylum-seekers. February closed with 58.9% of the population having received at least one dose, and 52% fully vaccinated.

The Government of Belize has announced an amnesty programme for asylum-seekers and migrants beginning in April 2022. This will allow registered asylum-seekers a complementary protection path by granting permanent residency, including for those who were denied their asylum claim.