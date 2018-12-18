Advancing Disaster Risk Finance in Belize

The objective of this report is to make recommendations for the Government of Belize (GoB) for the formulation of a country-specific comprehensive disaster risk finance (DRF) strategy, based on the assessment of the legislative, financial management, fiscal, and insurance market environment in Belize. This report is envisioned to be used as a planning tool for the potential development of a comprehensive DRF strategy that would equip the Ministry of Finance (MoF) with information and instruments to manage contingent liabilities posed by disasters.