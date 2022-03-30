Belgium - Third Country Nationals arriving from Ukraine in Belgium Round 1 (29 March 2022)

Between 22 and 26 March 2022, IOM conducted a rapid profiling survey of Third Country Nationals (TCN) displaced from Ukraine in Belgium. The study is intended to gather initial insights into the profiles of third country nationals displaced from Ukraine. IOM Belgium collected this information at the ‘Petit Chateau’ registration center in Brussels, with support from FEDASIL. In total 41 TCNs displaced from Ukraine agreed to voluntarily and anonymously complete the survey conducted by IOM staff. During the interview 71% indicated Brussels as their place of residence, 29% have registered in other cities.