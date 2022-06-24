Ukraine Situation: Regional Refugee Response Plan - Summary and Inter-Agency Funding Requirements for the Belarus (March - December 2022)

Overview

The Regional RRP

The inter-agency Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) outlines the comprehensive response and activities to support countries’ efforts to protect and assist refugees, and other persons in need of humanitarian aid, coming from Ukraine. It includes the financial requirements of partners in all countries under the Regional RRP (including UN agencies, national and international nongovernmental organizations and civil society), covering the period from March to December 2022, and working closely with concerned host Governments.

Belarus In Belarus, RRP partners will support Government-led efforts through a multisectoral approach. The response will focus, among others, on protection, reception/accommodation, distribution of core relief items (CRI) and non-food items (NFI) to the most vulnerable groups and people with specific needs, facilitation of access to sustainable livelihoods, and strengthening of national capacities. The response will identify and address refugees’ needs, with due considerations related to age, gender and diversity.

This summary of the inter-agency RRP in Belarus presents the needs analysis and response priorities, as well as the financial requirements of partners, which are reflected under the “Other Countries” response chapter.