Ukraine Response | Belarus : Displacement Surveys with Ukrainian Nationals and Third Country Nationals - Data collected on: 04 June – 02 July 2022 [EN/RU]

Since February 2022, an increased number of Ukrainian nationals and Third-Country Nationals (TCNs) entered Belarus. As of 1st of July 2022, the Belarusian State Border Committee has reported 35,013 arrivals from Ukraine since 24 Feb 2022. The largest number entered from Ukraine (15,834) and from Poland (16,333), followed by those entered from Lithuania (2,404) and Latvia (442). Simultaneously, the Belarusian authorities report that 32,217 Ukrainian passport holders left Belarus between 24 February and 31 May 2022.

This report is based on 804 interviews conducted by IOM Belarus in collaboration with the Belarusian Red Cross between 04 June and 02 July 2022 in Minsk (capital), Minsk (region), and in the regions of Vitsyebsk, Mahilyow, Hrodna, Brest, and Homel. This is the first preliminary report and results should be taken as indicative.