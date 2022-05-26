Situation of human rights in Belarus - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus, Anaïs Marin (A/HRC/50/58)

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June–8 July 2022

Agenda item 4

Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention

Summary

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus describes the trends, concerns and progress regarding the situation of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights in Belarus. The mandate holder analyses the continuing repression of political dissent, the further curtailment of freedom of opinion and expression in the country, and the growing number of arbitrary arrests and detentions on politically motivated grounds. In the report, the Special Rapporteur pays particular attention to analysis of the constitutional reform in Belarus, noting the immediate negative and potentially farreaching consequences of some of the newly adopted provisions of the new Constitution. The Special Rapporteur concludes that the Government’s policies of systematic persecution, intimidation, harassment and the use of criminal and administrative charges in an attempt to suppress civic activism, freedom of the media and participation in public affairs have led to the virtual eradication of civic space, while the constitutional reform fails to address pressing issues. The mandate holder makes recommendations for addressing the deplorable human rights situation in Belarus.