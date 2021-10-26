Belarus
Situation of human rights in Belarus - Note by the Secretary-General (A/76/145) [EN/RU]
Situation of human rights in Belarus
The Secretary-General has the honour to transmit to the General Assembly the report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus, Anaïs Marin, submitted in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 44/19.
Summary
In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus, Anaïs Marin, focuses on issues pertaining to human rights of women in the Republic of Belarus, highlighting the systemic challenges and institutional deficiencies associated with the situation of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of women and girls. On the basis of this analysis, the Special Rapporteur makes recommendations to the Government and to the international community for helping Belarus to improve the situation of women’s human rights.