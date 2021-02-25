Situation of human rights in Belarus in the context of the 2020 presidential election - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/46/4) (Advance edited version)

Human Rights Council

Forty-sixth session

22 February–19 March 2021

Agenda item 2

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the

High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Summary

The present report is submitted to the Human Rights Council pursuant to resolution 45/1, in which the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to submit to the Council, at its forty-sixth session, a report on the situation of human rights in Belarus in the lead-up to, during and after the 2020 presidential election. In the report, the High Commissioner examines the events during the electoral campaign and the situation that unfolded around and following the election. She concludes the report with recommendations on measures that the Government should take to improve the situation.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted to the Human Rights Council pursuant to resolution 45/1, adopted on 18 September 2020 following an urgent debate, in which the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to monitor the situation of human rights in Belarus in the context of the 2020 presidential election, and to report to the Council on her findings.

2. The present report covers the period of 1 May, the beginning of the electoral campaign, to 20 December 2020. The High Commissioner examines the events during the electoral campaign and the situation that unfolded around and following the presidential election held of 9 August.

3. On 5 October, the Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) addressed a note verbale to the Permanent Mission of Belarus in Geneva in which it requested access to the country. In its reply, on 16 October, the Government of Belarus reiterated the position it expressed during the urgent debate, namely, that it did not recognize Human Rights Council resolution 45/1.

4. Unable to visit Belarus, OHCHR prepared the report on the basis of remote monitoring. It collected information through an open call for submissions issued on 15 October 2020 and from publicly available sources, including official government documents and statements and reports by Belarusian and international civil society groups and media. The Government of Belarus submitted information through its Permanent Mission in Geneva. In accordance with its methodology on human rights monitoring, OHCHR exercised due diligence in assessing the reliability and credibility of sources and when cross-checking the information gathered. It also took all appropriate measures to ensure the confidentiality of some sources.

5. The present report is not intended to be an exhaustive account of all human rights violations committed in Belarus within the context of the 2020 presidential election, but aims at highlighting the main patterns that they followed.

II. Context

6. According to various analysts, after the incumbent President was elected in 1994, he immediately set about to bring all branches of power under the presidential administration and his own personal command, in particular through the constitutional amendments adopted in 1996 and 2004, which transferred the prerogatives of the legislative branch to the President, subordinated the judicial branch to the executive, transferred the authority to appoint members of the Constitutional Court and the Central Election Commission to the President, and eliminated the two-term limit of the presidency. The creation in 2011 of the Investigative Committee, which reports directly to the President and allows the executive branch to stop or launch investigations without independent scrutiny, reinforced the degree of supervision held by the President over investigation authorities. Since 1994, of the elections it observed, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) found that none was free and fair.

7. Over the decades, the events described above led to the development of a system of governance aimed at maintaining the concentration of powers, accompanied by a restrictive environment for the enjoyment of rights and freedoms. Although the Constitution of Belarus provides for the separation of powers and respect for human rights, the executive perceives fundamental freedoms as a threat, while the laws and practices governing those freedoms fall short of international norms and fail to guarantee the realization of the rights contained in the instruments Belarus has ratified. The High Commissioner shares the views of successive holders of the mandate of Special Rapporteurs on the situation of human rights in Belarus that, over the years, the State has been consolidating the systemic restrictions of human rights, which have become deeply entrenched, leading to cyclic periods of serious deteriorations in the situation of human rights, usually prompted by key political or social events, particularly electoral processes.

8. The significant deterioration in the situation of human rights after the 2010 presidential election, and the ensuing crackdown on opposition leaders, human rights groups and independent media, led the Human Rights Council to adopt resolution 17/24, in which it mandated the High Commissioner to monitor and report on the situation of human rights in Belarus, and in 2012, to the creation of the mandate of Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus.

9. In a subsequent report, the High Commissioner concluded that the actions of the authorities in the context of the December 2010 elections had had the effect of curtailing (or had curtailed) the rights to freedoms of association, peaceful assembly and expression and suggested a pattern of serious human rights violations. She furthermore concluded that the deficiencies pertaining to human rights in Belarus were of a systemic nature and should be addressed through a comprehensive approach, requiring a review of the relevant legislation, policies, strategies and practices (A/HRC/20/8, paras. 73–74).

10. According to article 8 of the Constitution, Belarus recognizes the supremacy of the principles of international law and is to ensure that its laws comply with these principles. As party to the core international human rights treaties, Belarus has consented to be bound by the obligations they contain. The Government of Belarus has, however, failed to take measures to address systemic human rights violations, while the implementation of treaty body recommendations has remained limited, particularly those concerning civil and political rights, including the administration of justice and the prevention of torture (see A/HRC/44/55). Belarus accounts for the highest number of cases filed under the Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The majority of views on Belarus adopted by the Human Rights Committee on communications submitted since 2010 concerned violations of articles 19 and 21. The Government has consistently refused to cooperate with two successive holders of the mandate of Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus who, since 2012, have made a solid set of recommendations that could support Belarus in addressing human rights concerns, including systemic issues.

11. Besides some recent positive steps, such as the Government’s increased engagement with United Nations treaty bodies, and the State’s ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, no comprehensive structural, institutional or legislative reforms have been implemented and the situation of human rights has continued to deteriorate, as witnessed in particular during electoral periods and the protests held in February and March 2017, which were characterized by the harassment of opposition leaders and supporters, journalists and other civil society actors, arbitrary detentions and cases of torture.