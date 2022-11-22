Regional Refugee Response Plan for the Ukraine Situation - Inter-agency Operational Update: (Belarus), 31 October 2022

The Government of Belarus allows all refugees from Ukraine to access Belarusian territory and asylum procedures if they wish to seek protection. Third country nationals fleeing the war in Ukraine and traveling to their countries of origin or permanent residence are allowed to enter, transit and exit Belarus visa-free. All COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted at border crossing points.

Since mid-April 2022, border crossings of refugees from Ukraine remain very limited. Most transit though Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. An unknown number continue to arrive via Russia. Most are hosted in Belarus by relatives or friends or rent property. Others are supported by local authorities and partners to identify accommodation and employment opportunities.

The Government leads the response to the Ukraine refugee situation in Belarus, with the Belarus Red Cross (BRC) being the recognized channel of international aid delivery and distribution. An inter-agency Refugee Coordination Forum (RCF) led by UNHCR has been established at country level to complement the Government’s efforts.