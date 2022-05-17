IOM Belarus Response for the stranded migrants in Belarus: Situation Report No. 15 (15 - 28 April 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 28 April, 467 people benefited from Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programme in 2022.

Three migrant referral pathways for protection services have been set up by IOM.

The IOM-supported hotline on safe migration and combatting human trafficking received 198 requests for information on entry to, transit through, exit from Belarus from Ukrainian refugees and third country nationals fleeing the war in Ukraine since 24 February.

CURRENT RESPONSE OVERVIEW

IOM Belarus continues to receive requests for assistance, including for assisted voluntary return and reintegration (AVRR), provision of food and non-food items (NFI) from migrants stranded at Belarus’ border with Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland and from others located throughout the country.

People fleeing the war in Ukraine continue to enter Belarus mainly through Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, while the crossing points at the Belarus-Ukraine border in Gomel region, where the largest influx of Ukrainians’ arrivals was observed previously, are closed given that humanitarian corridors are currently not functioning.

According to the State Border Committee of Belarus, from 15-28 April, 2,227 people entered Belarus from Ukraine. Since 24 February, 25,484 people have entered the country (902 Belarusians, 24,338 Ukrainians and 244 third-country nationals). IOM has received an increasing number of requests to provide protection related services from national stakeholders and migrants fleeing the war in Ukraine. This includes emergency health care, transportation, humanitarian return, employment pathways support, and legal aid, among other areas.