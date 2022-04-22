IOM Belarus Response for the stranded migrants in Belarus: Situation Report No. 1-14 April 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 14 April, 414 people benefited from Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programme in 2022.

IOM Belarus established a project site in Catarilol, to respond to the needs of refugees from Ukraine.

The IOM-supported hotline on safe migration and combatting human trafficking received 145 requests for information on entry to, transit through, exit from Belarus from Ukrainian refugees and third country nationals fleeing the war in Ukraine since 24 February.