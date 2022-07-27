IOM Belarus Response for the stranded migrants in Belarus: Situation Report (8 - 22 July 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Since the start of the war, IOM has provided humanitarian assistance to 519 persons fleeing Ukraine and protection assistance to 60 persons. 573 people benefited from Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programme in 2022.

IOM published its first DTM report for Belarus, showing that an estimated 6,632 Ukrainian refugees and 896 third country nationals (TCNs) are present in the territory of Belarus.

According to the DTM report, TCNs in Belarus mainly come from Cuba, Iraq and the Syrian Arab Republic, while Ukrainian refugees come from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

The IOM-supported hotline on safe migration and combatting human trafficking received over 603 requests (25.2 per cent of the total number of queries) for information on entry to, transit through, and exit from Belarus from Ukrainian refugees and TCNs fleeing the war in Ukraine since 24 February.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 24 February, 41,360 people have entered the country (902 Belarusians, 40,214 Ukrainians, and 244 third country nationals), as reported by the State Border Committee of Belarus.

While there have been gaps in the data, particularly on where arrivals stay in Belarus and on their needs, these gaps are now being addressed with the roll out of IOM’s DTM methodology in partnership with the Belarusian Red Cross (BRC). Improved data collection and analysis will allow for a stronger evidence base for humanitarian actors to respond to the needs of these arrivals.

The first DTM report on displacement patterns, needs and intentions of Ukrainian nationals and TCNs has been published. It analyses 804 interviews conducted between 4 June and 2 July with Ukrainian nationals and TCNs, which included both persons that fled Ukraine after 24 February 2022 and other migrants already present in Belarus.

70 per cent of the interviewed refugees and TCNs were female. 92 per cent of the respondents were Ukrainian nationals, most of them arrived from Donetsk (42%), Luhansk (14%), Kharkiv (11%), Kyiv (9%) and Chernihiv (6%) regions. 67 per cent of all the respondents entered Belarus directly from Ukraine, 17 per cent from the Russian Federation, 14 per cent from Poland, and the remaining 2 per cent from Latvia and Lithuania.