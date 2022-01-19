IOM Belarus Response for the stranded migrants in Belarus Situation Report (7-13 January 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 600 people remain at the Bruzgi logistics facility.

78 people benefited from the AVRR programme in the first two weeks of 2022.

333 kg of food items and 98L of milk delivered by IOM during the reporting period.

Health assistance has been provided through mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), pre-departure embarkation (PEC) and COVID-19 tests

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There continues to be no accurate data on the number of stranded migrants in Belarus, however, according to IOM estimates, over 600 migrants are still accommodated at the logistics centre in the vicinity of the border crossing point Bruzgi at the Belarus-Poland border. These migrants have access to basic emergency assistance, food and non-food items (NFIs), and counselling on Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR).

IOM has scaled up its capacity in Belarus in accordance with how the migration situation has developed over the past months. As such the mission has grown from 24 to 33 staff. In addition, a total of nine specialists on emergency coordination, camp coordination and camp management, AVRR, resource management, and data management and other fields have been deployed so far to strengthen IOM Belarus programming and response.

IOM Belarus project site in Grodno city, close to the border area, has been functioning since the end of December 2021.

This improved IOM’s ability to maintain regular contact with migrants accommodated at the logistics facility and provided the opportunity to deliver more humanitarian aid and to safely return home to those who have voluntarily decided to do so.

Between 7 and 13 January, 25 people at the logistics facility were registered to further benefit from the AVRR programme. On 17 January, they will be transported from the logistics facility to a hotel near Minsk airport to receive predeparture assistance. IOM continues its regular visits to the facility to deliver humanitarian assistance based on the results of available needs assessments, and on the analysis of demand for food and NFIs already delivered. During the visit on 12 January, IOM distributed 210kg of bread, 123kg of fruit, and 98L of milk for children.