IOM Belarus Response for the stranded migrants in Belarus Situation Report (4 - 17 February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Approximately 784 people remain at the logistics facility

220 people benefited from Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) in 2022 as of 17 February

1,630kg of food and 2,616 packs of drinks and fruit puree for children were distributed among migrants at the logistics facility in the reporting period

SITUATION OVERVIEW

According to data available after the voluntary registration conducted by the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and the Belarusian Red Cross (BRC), there are 784 people (293 women, 491 men, including 285 kids) at the Bruzgi logistics centre. The number of migrants in the facility has been relatively stable over the past weeks as the number of people willing to use an AVRR option reduced.

After being registered, people accommodated at the facility received personal cards, which are used every time they receive assistance, including food and non-food items (NFI). Such a procedure helps to ensure the equitable distribution of aid among migrants.

In addition to IOM Belarus office in Minsk, IOM staff remain present in Grodno to have regular access to the migrants at the logistics facility, at the hotel in Minsk where migrants are accommodated before their departure to the countries of origin and in Minsk National Airport to provide AVRR outreach, counseling, and registration services.