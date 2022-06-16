IOM Belarus Response for the stranded migrants in Belarus: Situation Report (27 May - 9 June 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 24 February, 32,322 people have entered the country (902 Belarusians, 31,176 Ukrainians, and 244 third country nationals), as reported by the State Border Committee of Belarus.

Currently, the majority of persons arrive in Belarus through Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, while the number of people entering Belarus directly through the Ukraine-Belarus border is low (a couple of people per week on average), as those Ukrainian border control posts are not currently functioning.

Conflict-affected persons are located across the country and are mostly accommodated in private housing. There is, however, a lack of information on the number of refugees and migrants currently staying in Belarus, as well as their location. IOM is piloting DTM activities in Belarus, which will prove essential in monitoring the flow of refugees and migrants fleeing Ukraine, alongside other migrants and in ensuring an effective and targeted humanitarian and protection response.