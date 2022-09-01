IOM Belarus Response for the stranded migrants in Belarus: Situation Report (23 July - 5 August 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 24 February, 44,649 people have entered the country (902 Belarusians, 43,503 Ukrainians, and 244 third country nationals), as reported by the State Border Committee of Belarus. Gaps in data are being addressed by the roll out of IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior of Belarus and the Belarusian Red Cross (BRC). The country’s first DTM report was published in July based on 804 interviews conducted between 4 June and 2 July with Ukrainian nationals and TCNs, which included both persons that fled Ukraine after 24 February 2022 and other migrants already present in Belarus.

Seventy per cent of the interviewed refugees and TCNs were female. Ninetytwo per cent of the respondents were Ukrainian nationals, most of whom had arrived from Donetsk (42 per cent),

Luhansk (14 per cent), Kharkiv (11 per cent), Kyiv (9 per cent) and Chernihiv (6 per cent) regions. Sixty-seven per cent of the respondents entered Belarus directly from Ukraine, 17 per cent entered from the Russian Federation, 14 per cent entered from Poland, and the remaining 2 per cent entered from Latvia and Lithuania.