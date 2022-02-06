IOM Belarus Response for the stranded migrants in Belarus Situation Report (21 January - 3 February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

784 people remain at the logistics facility

175 people benefited from Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) in 2022 as of 3 February

1759kg of food, 1057L of drinks, and non-food items (NFI) were distributed among migrants at the logistics facility

For the first time, the registration of migrants took place at the logistics facility and was carried out by the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and the Belarusian Red Cross (BRC). The registration process was fully voluntary, hence migrants who are hesitant or reluctant to register may not be included. Nevertheless, now more accurate data about the migrants accommodated at the logistics facility is available.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The registration showed that as of 24 January, there are 784 people in the logistics centre, including 189 singles and 147 families.

In terms of gender distribution, there are 293 women and 491 men. Of the 784 migrants at the facility, 285 (approximately 36.4%) are children. The majority of persons are Iraqis of Kurdish ancestry, with a small number of Syrians and a few persons from other countries.