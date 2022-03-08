IOM Belarus Response for the stranded migrants in Belarus Situation Report (18 February - 3 March 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Approximately 737 people remain at the logistics facility.

242 people benefited from the Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) in 2022 as of 3 March.

1,252kg of food, 18kg of soap, 300 sets of toothpaste and toothbrushes were distributed among migrants at the logistics facility in the reporting period.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The estimated number of migrants at the Bruzgi logistics centre is 737 people. It is based on the number of migrants registered by the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and the Belarusian Red Cross (BRC), noting that 36 AVRR beneficiaries and 11 other migrants left the facility in the reporting period. IOM and other UN agencies together with the BRC are exploring opportunities to use registration cards given to migrants to track any changes in their number at the logistics centre. So far, these cards are only used to track the provision of non-food items (NFI).

Due to the ongoing humanitarian situation in Ukraine, there has been an influx of migrants from Ukraine to the neighboring countries. According to IOM, as of 2 March, 453,000 migrants fled to Poland, 129,000 to Russia, 128,090 to Moldova, 102,084 to Romania, 66,299 to Slovakia, and 62,736 to Hungary. The Belarusian State Border Committee reported 900 entries from Ukraine to Belarus since 24 February – among these migrants are 257 Ukrainian nationals, 447 Belarusians and 196 Third Country Nationals (TCN).