IOM Belarus Response for the stranded migrants in Belarus Situation Report (|17—31 March 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Logistics facility where migrants were sheltered near Belarus-Poland border was closed.

As of 31 March, 350 people benefited from Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) in 2022, 98 of whom boarded a charter flight organized by IOM on 22 March

The IOM-supported hotline on safe migration and combatting human trafficking received around 100 requests for information on entry to/transit through/exit from Belarus from Ukrainian refugees and third country nationals fleeing the war.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 21 March, the Bruzgi logistics facility, which operates near the Belarus-Poland border and has provided temporary accommodation to over 1,500 stranded migrants since November 2021, stopped working, with no preliminary information or notification from the authorities. The majority of the stranded migrants are now residing in the forest areas of urban settlements and continue to approach IOM for further assistance and support. As of 17 March, around 400 people were still at the logistics centre before it was shut down.

On 22 March, 98 people departed to Iraq through an IOMorganized charter flight. Of these persons, 49 were transported from the logistics facility to Minsk by IOM before 17 March. From 17-21 March, six more people registered for AVRR at the logistics centre.

During the reporting period, IOM registered an increased number of Cuban citizens applying for AVRR; 15 people have already registered for the programme and are awaiting the departure.

More migrants from Cuba are expected to arrive in Belarus while in transit to the EU due to the newly established visa-free regime between Russia and Cuba.

Ukrainian refugees and third country nationals fleeing the war continue to enter Belarus from the Ukraine-Belarus border, as well as through transit from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, though the highest number of entries remain from countries neighbouring Ukraine.

According to the State Border Committee of Belarus, from 18-31 March, 8,775 people entered Belarus from Ukraine. Since 24 February, 11,804 people entered Belarus from Ukraine (902 Belarusians, 10,658 Ukrainians and 244 third-country nationals).

The Belarus State Border Committee (SBC) announced that Belarus will grant visa-free entry to, transit through, and exit from the country to ”foreign nationals” displaced from Ukraine and seeking to return to their countries of permanent residence. Visa-free travel to Belarus will be valid until April 15