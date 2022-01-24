IOM Belarus Response for the stranded migrants in Belarus Situation Report (14 - 20 January 2022)

Highlights

Near 600 people remain at the Bruzgi logistics facility.

ASSISTED VOLUNTARY RETURN AND REINTEGRATION (AVRR) has been provided to 113 migrants in 2022 (as of 20 January).

HEALTH assistance has been provided through mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), pre-embarkation checks (PEC) and COVID-19 tests.

COUNSELLING on AVRR is provided in-person at the logistics facility, Minsk National Airport, and the IOM Belarus office, as well as digitally through IOM Belarus's social media, e-mail and phone numbers.

HUMANITARIAN AID is delivered weekly to the logistics facility and as necessary to migrants at the hotel near Minsk National Airport. IOM delivered 650kg of food, 98L of juice, and various hygiene items during the reporting period.

Situation Overview

IOM estimates that approximately 628 persons (176 women, 166 men, and 286 children) are being accommodated at the logistics centre. The majority of persons are Iraqis of Kurdish ancestry, with a small number of Syrians and Iranians and a few persons from African countries.

To receive accurate information about the migrants accommodated at the facility, a new registration system, which will be coordinated by the Belarusian Red Cross (BRC), is being put in place. On 14 January, IOM provided consultations to the BRC regarding the organization of the registration process. In the coming days, the registration system will be finalized and launched by the BRC.