Inter-agency Operational Update: Ukraine Situation - Regional Refugee Response Plan (Belarus) - 10 April 2022

The Government of Belarus allows all refugees from Ukraine to access Belarusian territory and asylum procedures if they wish to seek protection. Foreigners fleeing the conflict in Ukraine and traveling to their countries of permanent residence are allowed to enter, transit and exit Belarus visa-free. All COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted at border crossing points with Ukraine and no PCR test is needed.

The majority of refugees from Ukraine in Belarus come from the regions around Kyiv and Chernihiv that are closest to Belarus. An estimated 40 per cent are women and 30 per cent are children. Groups of people at heightened risk include women single heads of household; children, especially unaccompanied and separated; elderly; and people with disabilities. Arrivals from Ukraine either self-accommodate with relatives or friends or are temporarily accommodated while longer-term opportunities are identified by the local authorities. The Government leads the response to the Ukraine refugee situation in Belarus, with the Belarusian Red Cross (BRC) being the recognized channel of international aid delivery and distribution. An inter-agency Refugee Coordination Forum (RCF) led by UNHCR has been established at country level to complement the Government’s efforts.