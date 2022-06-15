Inter-Agency Operational Update Ukraine Situation - Belarus - 31 May 2022

The Government of Belarus allows all refugees from Ukraine to access Belarusian territory and asylum procedures if they wish to seek protection. Third country nationals fleeing the war in Ukraine and traveling to their countries of origin or permanent residence are allowed to enter, transit and exit Belarus visa-free. All COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted at border crossing points.

Starting from the second half of April, only few refugees have crossed the border directly from Ukraine. Most refugees from Ukraine transit through the EU, mostly through Poland, and selfaccommodate in Belarus with relatives or friends. Others are supported by the local authorities and partners in identifying accommodation and employment opportunities.

The Government leads the response to the Ukraine refugee situation in Belarus, with the Belarusian Red Cross Society (BRCS) being the recognized channel of international aid delivery and distribution. An inter-agency Refugee Coordination Forum (RCF) led by UNHCR has been established at country level to complement the Government’s efforts.