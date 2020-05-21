GIEWS Country Brief: Belarus 21-May-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Below‑average vegetation conditions in southern regions

Planting of the 2020 spring crops is ongoing under overall favourable weather conditions, while harvesting of the 2020 winter cereals, planted in September and October last year, is expected to take place from July.

According to satellite‑based imagery, vegetation conditions at the end of April were near the average level in most central and northern croplands. By contrast, reduced precipitations between October and November 2019 and between March and April 2020 affected crop conditions in southern regions, particularly in the southeastern Gomel Region that contributes on average to 15 percent of the total annual cereal production (see NDVI anomaly map).

Above‑average production of cereals estimated in 2019

Harvesting of the 2019 cereal crops was completed in August last year and the aggregate output is estimated at 8.3 million tonnes, 10 percent above the average level. The outputs of wheat and maize in 2019 are estimated at 2.8 and 1.3 million tonnes, respectively, well above the 2018 low levels and the five‑year average values due to large plantings. Barley output is estimated at a near‑average level of 1.5 million tonnes, while production of buckwheat and triticale (cereals NES) is set at slightly a below‑average level of 1.6 million tonnes.

Import requirements forecast above‑average level in 2019/20

In the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June), total cereal import requirements are forecast at 620 000 tonnes, about 35 percent below the previous year’s high level, but still well above the average. Wheat imports are forecast at 300 000 tonnes, a well above‑average volume for the second consecutive year, to account for the low level of stocks following the reduced domestic wheat production obtained in 2018.

Prices of wheat flour remained stable in March

Between October 2019 and March 2020, retail prices of wheat flour remained stable or slightly increased in line with seasonal trends. Similarly, prices of potatoes, another important staple in the local diet, remained stable or seasonally increased between November and March.