Emergency Grant Aid in response to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Republic of Belarus [EN/JP]

On December 10, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 0.5 million US dollars in response to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Republic of Belarus.

The Government of Japan through the International Organization for Migration (IOM) will provide humanitarian assistance such as food, health service, shelter, non-food items including clothes, and also protection of those who wish to cross the border. This aid is aimed to support those who are exposed to vulnerable situation in the Republic of Belarus, especially in the border areas with the neighboring EU countries, and to contribute to improving humanitarian conditions.