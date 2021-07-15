Comment by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Belarus [EN/RU]

GENEVA (15 July 2021) - I am deeply alarmed at the latest developments in Belarus, where on Wednesday the security forces carried out dozens of raids on the offices and homes of human rights activists and journalists, and a number of people were reported to have been detained.

Such a crackdown is completely unacceptable.

Wednesday’s developments once again highlight the blatant disregard of the Belarus authorities for their obligations under international human rights law.

I have repeatedly warned about the deteriorating situation in Belarus and call once again on the Government to cease their policy of intimidating and harassing civil society and media workers. Those still detained should be released immediately.

