Calling on Belarus Authorities to Refrain from Using Force against Protestors, Secretary-General Says Only Inclusive Dialogue Can Resolve Crisis

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the situation in Belarus, particularly the continued use of force against peaceful protestors and the detention of people exercising their legitimate democratic rights. He is also concerned about reports of intimidation tactics against civil society, media and opposition figures.

The Secretary-General calls on the authorities to refrain from the use of force against those engaging in peaceful assembly and to ensure that allegations of torture and other mistreatment of people in detention are fully investigated and addressed.

The Secretary-General underlines that the current crisis can only be resolved by the Belarusian people through a broad-based, inclusive dialogue, which should start immediately in the interest of stability.

