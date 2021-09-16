Belarus, Russia and Moldova IFRC Operational Mid-Year Report, 1 January 2021 – 31 June 2021 (MAA67004)

Q1: Overall Performance:

Throughout the reporting period, COVID-19 continued to impact daily life in all three cluster countries, as well as IFRC operations. Consequently, the primary focus for IFRC operations in the three countries has been the implementation of COVID-19 response operations. Growing political tension and economic sanctions applied both in Belarus and Russia, make it difficult to ensure fundraising for the National Societies involving major international donors, such as EU and USAID.

Belarus. As of 30 June, 418,212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,153 deaths were registered in Belarus. The daily infection rate remained around 800-1,000 people. As of 30 June, only 3.91% of the population of the country were fully vaccinated and another 3.49% received the first dose of the vaccine. Still, no major restrictions are introduced in the country. Aside from deteriorating relations with the West, the external economic environment in Belarus in the early months was favourable, and the rising oil and commodity prices provided a windfall to the economy. Increasingly isolated, the Belarusian leadership has sought to secure greater economic support from Russia. Trade links with Russia have been fully restored, which has contributed to an overall recovery in exports.

While the short-term indicators suggest that growth accelerated further in the following months, this was likely a one-off development and growth will slow in the second half of the year. Following the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in May, the EU and USA imposed sectoral sanctions on Belarus, targeting industries such as petroleum products, potash fertilizers and tobacco-related products. Meanwhile, Belarus has announced in response that it is leaving the EU Eastern Partnership and banned some European companies from importing their goods in Belarus. The fallout from the ”Ryanair incident” could potentially lead to limited external funding for IFRC supported operations in Belarus.

Moldova. Since the beginning of the pandemic and until 30 June 2021, the Republic of Moldova registered 256,734 cases of COVID-19, with a total of 6,194 deaths. In the beginning of March, the Republic of Moldova received 14,400 doses of vaccines against COVID-19, delivered by the COVAX facility, in partnership with CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF, and WHO. Moldova was the first country in the European region to receive vaccines against COVID-19 from the COVAX facility. After a difficult economic year of 2020, in 2021 the country is still facing difficulties. The resignation of the government further complicated the situation. Moldova was entering the new year without a government, and this also meant stopping the negotiation process with external partners. On 11 July 2021, early parliamentary elections will take place in the Republic of Moldova, which is the 10th parliamentary election since the declaration of independence.

Russia. At the time of the reporting, in Russia there have been 6,402,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 163,301 deaths. Low vaccine uptake is a concern for both countries, with just over 12% and 22% of the populations being vaccinated respectively (WHO). The worsening epidemiological situation forced the authorities of Russia’s regions to introduce additional restrictive measures to prevent the spread of infections.

Additionally, the Russian Red Cross replaced its Governance and Senior Management Team following its General Assembly in April. Understandably this resulted in delays in activities as both the new governance and Senior Management Team members transitioned into their respective (new) roles.

The new HOD commenced his mission remotely, from 1 June, (due to delays in obtaining an entry visa)