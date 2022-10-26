Belarus Protection Profiling & Monitoring Factsheet - Profiles, Needs & Intentions of Refugees from Ukraine (October 2022)

Overview

To strengthen and promote an evidence-based protection response, UNHCR and its partners in Belarus, Bulgaria, Hungary, Republic of Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia have been implementing a Protection Profiling and Monitoring exercise to regularly collect and analyze data about the profiles, needs and intentions of refugees from Ukraine and monitor changes over time. This dashboard presents the main results based on 34,145 interviews conducted between May and September 2022.

Methodology

Interviews have been conducted in border points and transport hubs (28%), reception and transit centres (19%), collective sites (11%), and assistance points in major cities (33%).

Trained enumerators from UNHCR and partners digitally collect the data through Kobo Toolbox, which is safely stored in UNHCR server.

While respondents are randomly selected to reduce bias, non-probability sampling is used and results cannot necessarily be extrapolated to the population of refugees from Ukraine as a whole. The results reflect refugees’ situation and intentions at the time of data collection.