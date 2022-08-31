Belarus Protection Profiling & Monitoring Factsheet - Profiles, Needs & Intentions of Refugees from Ukraine ( August 2022)

Overview

To strengthen and promote an evidence-based protection response to the Ukraine refugee situation, UNHCR and its partners in Belarus are implementing a Protection Profiling exercise to regularly collect and analyze data about the profiles, needs and intentions of refugees from Ukraine and monitor developments over time. This dashboard presents the main results based on 718 interviews conducted between July and mid-August 2022.

Methodology

Refugees from Ukraine are accommodated within the host community in Belarus and do not reside in collective sites. 97% of interviews have therefore been conducted in assistance points, 2% in private accommodations and 1% in other locations. Most interviews have been conducted in the regions bordering Ukraine: Brest and Gomel.

Trained enumerators from the Belarusian Red Cross Society (BRCS) digitally collected the data through Kobo Toolbox, which is safely stored in UNHCR server.

While respondents are randomly selected to reduce bias, non-probability sampling is used and results cannot necessarily be extrapolated to the population of refugees from Ukraine as a whole. The results reflect refugees’ situation and intentions at the time of data collection.