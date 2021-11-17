Belarus + 2 more
Belarus - humanitarian situation of refugees and migrants stranded at the Polish-Belarussian border (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 November 2021)
- According to very rough estimates some 12,000 - 15,000 refugees and migrants are present in Belarus, stranded at the border area but also in other parts of the country.
- On 15 November, the situation escalated again when up to 3,500 refugees and migrants left at makeshift camp and moved towards the crossing point in Bruzgi – Kuznica with the intention to force their crossing to Poland.
- As a result of the dire humanitarian situation, some 2,000 refugees and migrants have been moved to a logistical centre in Grodno region in the afternoon of 16 November. The Belarusian authorities have provided sleeping gear and mobile kitchens. The Belarusian Red Cross continues to enjoy access to those in need and provides emergency relief.
- International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, IFRC has published a press release calling for an urgent de-escalation of the situation at the Belarus-Poland border and for regular access for humanitarian organisations, to prevent more deaths, including for access from the Polish side.