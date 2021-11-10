Belarus - Humanitarian situation of refugees and migrants stranded at the Polish-Belarussian border (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 November 2021)

An increased migratory pressure at the border with Belarus has been observed since the summer. The total number of arrivals from Belarus to the borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in 2021 amounts to 7,935. On 8 November some 2,000 people gathered on the Belarusian side and moved towards Kuznica Bialostocka (Poland), attempting to force their crossing. According to media reports a second wave of migrants is expected to arrive from Minsk on 10 November.

The humanitarian situation of the refugees and migrants, including vulnerable groups stranded at the border, remains of concern and is likely to deteriorate ahead the winter. They are lacking basic necessities and are exposed to serious protection risks and adverse weather conditions. DG ECHO continues to follow the situation closely.

IOM and UNHCR called for immediate de-escalation and unhindered access to the migrants stranded at the border to ensure that humanitarian assistance is provided and international protection can be obtained. UNICEF expressed concern about the pushbacks faced by migrant children.