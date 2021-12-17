Belarus + 2 more
Belarus - Humanitarian situation of refugees and migrants stranded at the EU external border (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 December 2021)
- Following the tensions at the EU border with Belarus this November, the situation has stabilized but there are still unmet humanitarian needs.
- Nearly 5,000 refugees and migrants remain stranded in Belarus, according to the authorities, while there are no significant new arrivals. Over 3,550 people have returned to their country of origin. The number of People of Concern accommodated in the logistical centre near Grodno amounts to around 800 while some hundreds are hidden in the forest, facing extreme winter conditions and have no access to any assistance.
- DG ECHO has promptly provided EUR 700,000 in humanitarian assistance, which includes food, non-food items and protection. The support, implemented by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societes (IFRC) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in cooperation with the Belarus Red Cross, is already operational and addresses the needs of those accommodated in the warehouse.