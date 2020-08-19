Belarus: Assistance to people affected during mass actions - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA)(MDRBY009)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Presidential elections were organized in Belarus on 9 August 2020. The elections faced a high voting turnout. When the voting points were closed, people started to gather in the city centres in various locations of Belarus and capital city of Minsk to protest initial outcomes of election results.

During the evenings of 9-11 August and daytime and evenings of 12-14 August, tens of thousands of people were on the streets of Minsk and other cities of Belarus to express protest. On 9-11 August, there were clashes between law enforcement and protesters and flash bang grenades, tear gas, water jets and rubber bullets were used. During last few days there was less tensions and clashes from both sides.

As a result of clashes between protesters and law enforcement units, at least 250 people were taken to hospitals with different types of injuries, including both protesters and police. It is estimated that 6,700 people were arrested/detained in Minsk and other cities (2,000 people were released on 14 August). Non-official sources report casualties in Minsk, but this information is not confirmed officially. According to government sources one person is reported dead.

As of 17 August, some companies announced termless strikes, and the protests are still taking place in Minsk, in the regional centres, in big cities and small towns all over the country.