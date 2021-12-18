Belarus and neighbouring countries - Europe Region: Population Movement Emergency appeal No. MGR65001, Operation update # 1

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the crisis

The migration situation related to Belarus and neighbouring countries has started in May 2021 with an increasing number of migrants irregularly entering Lithuania from Belarus. Later in August 2021, there was an increase of irregular migrants in Latvia and Poland. Since then, the migration crisis has impacted an estimated 20,000 people spread across several countries, mainly Belarus, Poland and Lithuania. Following regular and daily attempts by people to cross the borders into the EU during the autumn and an escalation on the border which led to clashes in early November, the situation has de-escalated in December. 14 migrants are reported to have died in the terrain by the border over the past months, whether due to freezing temperatures or exhaustion or both.

Some migrants remain in the terrain by the border, but the majority on the Belarus side of the border have been moved to and are being housed in a logistic centre at Bruzgi border crossing. While the logistics centre does not represent a long-term solution, it at least provides an immediate protection from the increasingly cold weather.

A second group of migrants in Belarus, around 5,000 people according to the authorities, are assumed to be spread across urban centres in Belarus, but their numbers, whereabouts, needs and intentions are not wellunderstood or verified. Some approach Belarus Red Cross branches and request assistance. Also, migrants are being accommodated in centres in both Lithuania and Poland. In Lithuania, 3,700 people are held in five centres, pending asylum application processes. People continued to enter Lithuania during the previous weeks, bringing the total number of arrivals to over 4,300, with hundreds of attempts to cross the border every day, according to authorities.

In Poland, an unknown number are being kept in detention centres in the border zone that are closed to humanitarian actors. However, Polish Red Cross was recently granted access to six of these centres (and negotiates an access to other ones) which will give a better insight into the needs and the impact there.

Despite the crisis has been ongoing since the summer of 2021, the humanitarian conditions for most of the migrants caught up in the situation remains severe.

In Belarus, there is a necessity to provide migrants with the assistance to cover their basic needs in the logistics centre. The centre itself can only be viewed as a temporary solution. In other parts of Belarus, the humanitarian conditions and needs among the up to 5,000 people across urban centres are not well known but can be assumed to deteriorate in the coming months as people’s resources are depleted and coupled with the harsh winter conditions. The number of people at the logistics centre has decreased to estimated 800. Whilst the destination of the people that have left cannot be verified, it is assumed that some managed to cross the border to the EU, whilst others have repatriated through Belarus/Iraq Government organised flights or through the IOM Voluntary Repatriation Programme (verifiable, 8 persons from Logs Centre so far), while some have likely moved to urban centres.

In Lithuania, joint work by Lithuanian Red Cross and the authorities over several months in what is now five closed centres has improved conditions, especially in comparison with temporary arrangements at the border at the peak of the situation. Basic food is by now mostly covered in the centres, but other needs persist, identified through continuous monitoring of conditions by the National Society.

In Poland, Polish Red Cross has only recently been granted restricted access to detention centres at the border.

It’s not yet clear how many migrants are being kept in these centres, what their needs are and whether they have access to asylum process.

Both Poland and Lithuania have taken several legal steps aimed at deterring migrants from crossing into the EU.

Beside reinforcing patrolling and the presence of border guard and military personnel, amendments to laws have been fast-tracked, effectively closing of areas by the orders and restricting freedom of movement and also providing the ability to significantly limit certain rights of migrants and asylum-seekers, including on access to territory and protection. Across the contexts and different groups of migrants, mental health and psychosocial needs have been observed to be high due to traumatic incidents, uncertainty and lack of information.