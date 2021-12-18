Belarus and neighbouring countries - Europe Region: Population Movement Emergency Appeal No. MGR65001 -Operational Strategy (24/11/2021 – 30/11/2022)

DESCRIPTION OF THE EVENT

Impact

The migration situation related to Belarus and neighboring countries, outlined in the timeline, has impacted an estimated 20,000 people spread across several countries, mainly Belarus, Poland and Lithuania. Following regular and daily attempts by people to cross the borders into the EU during the autumn and an escalation on the border which led to clashes in early November, the situation in December has de-escalated. Some migrants remain in the terrain by the border, but the majority on the Belarus side of the border have been moved to and are being housed in a logistic centre. While the logistics centre does not represent a long-term solution, it at least provides immediate protection from the increasingly cold weather. Around ten people are reported to have died in the terrain by the border over the past months, whether due to freezing temperatures or exhaustion or both. A second group of migrants in Belarus, around 5,000 people according to the authorities, are assumed to be spread across urban centers in Belarus, but their numbers, whereabouts, needs and intentions are not well understood or verified. Some of them approach Belarus Red Cross branches and request support. Further, migrants are being kept in centres in both Lithuania and Poland. In Lithuania around 3,500 people are held in five centres, pending asylum application processes. In Poland, an unknown number are being kept in detention centres in the border zone that are closed to humanitarian actors. However, Polish Red Cross was recently granted access to six of these centres which will give a better insight into the needs and the impact there.

The majority of people affected in the context are from Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen, Sudan and other Middle East, African and Asian countries. Tens of nationalities were reported among those crossing into Lithuania in July and August. Across the context there are significant numbers of women and children – around 40% of those entering Lithuanian, for example – as well as unaccompanied minors and persons with disabilities.

Severity of humanitarian conditions

Despite the fact that the crisis has been ongoing since the summer of 2021, the humanitarian conditions for most of the migrants remains problematic. In Belarus, there is a necessity to support the provision of basic needs of people in the logistics centre. The centre itself can only be viewed as a temporary solution. In other parts of Belarus, the humanitarian conditions and needs among the up to 5,000 people across urban centres are not well known but can be assumed to deteriorate in the coming months as people’s resources are depleted and also with harsh winter conditions approaching. In Lithuania, joint work by Lithuanian Red Cross and the authorities over several months in what is now five closed centres has improved conditions, especially in comparison with temporary arrangements at the border at the peak of the situation. In Poland, Polish Red Cross has only recently been granted restricted access to detention centres at the border. It’s not clear how many migrants are being kept in these centres, what their needs are and whether they have access to asylum process. Both Poland and Lithuania have taken several legal steps aimed at deterring migrants from crossing into the EU. Beside reinforcing patrolling and the presence of border guard and military personnel, amendments to laws have been fasttracked, effectively closing of areas by the orders and restricting freedom of movement and also providing the ability to significantly limit certain rights of migrants and asylum-seekers, including on access to territory and protection. Across the contexts and different groups of migrants, mental health and psychosocial needs have been observed to be high due to traumatic incidents, distress, uncertainty and lack of information.